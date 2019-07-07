Become a ThetaHealing® Basic DNA Practitioner

ThetaHealing® Basic DNA Practitioner

Duration: 3 Days. 18-20th July, 2019

Place: Dehradun, India

What is ThetaHealing?

The ThetaHealing technique is a meditation technique utilizing a spiritual philosophy with the purpose of improvement in mind, body and spirit while getting closer to the Creator of All That Is (our God has many names and we call him Creator). It is a focused prayer to the Creator and allows you to train your mind, body and spirit to clear limiting beliefs and live life with positive thoughts, developing virtues in all that we do. Through meditation and prayer, the ThetaHealing Technique creates a positive lifestyle.

The ThetaHealing technique is always taught to be used in conjunction with conventional medicine. It teaches how to put to use one’s own natural intuition, relying upon unconditional love of Creator Of All That Is to do the actual “work.” We believe by focused prayer utilizing a “Theta” and “delta” brainwave (incorporating physics and quantum physics), you can actually witness the Creator Of All That Is create instantaneous physical and emotional wellbeing. We have learned that through the ThetaHealing Technique intuitive abilities can be used to bring about spontaneous changes and physical and emotional wellbeing.

What this seminar teaches?

Basic DNA introduces ThetaHealing techniques and focuses on activating the 12 strands of DNA within each participant. ThetaHealing-Basic-DNA Students experience an opening to the Unconditional Love of the Creator.

The heart of this ThetaHealing seminar is the practice of techniques that allow you to change life patterns held in place by core, genetic, historic and soul beliefs, either self inflicted or externally imposed. In the ThetaHealing technique we believe you inherit beliefs and emotions from your ancestors. This level we call the genetic level

The student will learn to identify his/her own beliefs as well as to practice pulling them for others in the seminar. This practice can quickly reveal systems of belief, showing the body how to replace limiting beliefs or feelings with positive ones.

Recent articles have proven genetic beliefs can be passed down.

Other topics and exercises include:

Learn why we create things in our life and what we learn from it

Learn discernment when working with guides and guardian angels

Introduction to manifestating in your life

Future readings

Balancing your moods

Soul mates, waywards and implants

Seven Planes of Existence

The Power of Connecting to the Creator of All the Is,

By the end of the seminar, the student is prepared to become a practitioner of the ThetaHealing Technique as a ThetaHealer®.

CERTIFICATION BY: www.thetahealing.com

Seminar Includes: ThetaHealing Book and ThetaHealing Basic Practitioners Manual

This seminar is taught in 3 consecutive days.

To register: info@awakeninglove.co

Class include: 3 days lunch and tea, ThetaHealing manual and book, 5 Year Official Contract to Practice as a ThetaHealer® .

This Class is Packed with Lots of Knowledge and Practical Exercises, Divine Energies and of course Lots of FUN.!!!!!!!!!

Facilitator: Romshri ( http://awakeninglove.co/romshri-ashesh/)

NOTE: NO Pre-requisite and NO Religious affiliation, Any enthusiastic individual can do this Course.

Prerequisites: None.

Investment: 32,000 INR

Early bird of 20% off!!

Individual, Family & group scholarships available.

For details & registration feel free to write to : info@awakeninglove.co