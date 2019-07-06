Vero IMC Vietnam Change of Email Address

In December 2018, Vero IMC Vietnam, the branch of Thailand-based Vero PR, has become its own independent agency under the name EloQ Communications.

With this change, Vero IMC Vietnam, now called EloQ Communications, recently changed its email address. All email addresses now end with @eloqasia.com. The old email address ending with @veropr.com will cease from June 12, 2019 and all communication will not be forwarded. In the meantime, it is recommended that all Vero IMC’s clients, partners and friends update their records and templates with the new @eloqasia.com email address as soon as possible.

“We’re excited to go out on our own and show clients that we’re not just another international agency, but one that understand the cultural and social norms, and can represent our clients in the Vietnam market, with the high level of quality and energy,” says EloQ founder Clāra Ly-Le, who has headed the agency for 3 years. “We specialize in working with overseas companies doing business in Vietnam, including the diverse clientele you can find on our website, such as Rakuten Viber, Holiday Inn, Mio, Cargill and more. However, EloQ is also looking to expand our connections throughout Asia in order to head more regional campaigns for both Vietnamese and foreign companies. We encourage all our friends and fellows to update our new email address from @veropr.com to @eloqasia.com so we can keep in touch.”

The new name follows from this mission. Pronounced ‘eh-lok’, it is a shorter, catchier form of “Eloquent,” defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as “giving a clear, strong message.” It emphasizes EloQ’s goal of using superior communication skills and local market literacy to represent their clients in a way that is both faithful to their branding and fluent in the local style.

###

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as its clients’ eyes, ears, and voice in Vietnam. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with Foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ strives to be modern, transparent, forward-thinking, and flexible in its range of integrated services, which include B2C & B2B PR, Corporate Communications, Media Training, Content and Storytelling, Social Media Management, Community Management, Digital Strategy, and Influencer Marketing. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.eloqasia.com/ .