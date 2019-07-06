Brokenshire College of Medicine

If you are a foreign student interested in doing your medical education in one of the Top Medical Colleges in Philippines, you can choose Brokenshire Medical College. Our college holds the pride of being a top-ranking medical college in Cebu City in the Philippines. We wish to share that our college encompasses one of the most cost-effective education ecosystems. In addition, we have a premier study curriculum for future doctors. Our college was established in the year 1919 and so we can confidently say that our college is a genius as compared to the competition and our alumni have proven achievers in different fields.