Authors Steven and Mary Munsie Release New Children’s Fantasy The Adventures of Samba Rat & Friends in Sherman the Last Dragon

Authors Steven and Mary Munsie are pleased to announce the release of their new children’s fantasy, The Adventures of Samba Rat & Friends in Sherman the Last Dragon . Proceeds from their books go to Enhance Worldwide, a non-profit working in Ethiopia to “educate girls and change the world.”

Four woodland friends, Samba Rat, Peter Porcupine, Squirrely, a scout camp mascot and Cindy, a ladybug, returning home from a Spring picnic, are caught in a storm and discover a large mysterious egg hidden in an ancient tree. When it hatches into a baby dragon, the four friends are set upon an adventure to find the little creature a home.

The four friends are joined by Kitty Joy, a young master scout, who first tracks them, then joins them on their adventure to find a mysterious sanctuary and save Sherman, the Last Dragon.

Book Details:

The Adventures of Samba Rat & Friends in Sherman the Last Dragon

By Steven and Mary Munsie

Publisher: Page Publishing

Published: November 2018

ISBN: 978-1642989793

ASIN: B07K9Q17ZK

Pages: 135

Genre: Children’s Fantasy

About the Author:

Steven Munsie developed his storytelling abilities as a pantomime artist in Hollywood, teaching pantomime and theater in the Los Angeles school system’s program for gifted students, and with Mary created a young people’s acting company, The Young Shakespearian Repertory Ensemble, at the Shakespeare Society of America’s Globe Playhouse, West Hollywood, presenting productions of Midsummer Night’s Dream, MacBeth, As You Like It, the Tempest and Comedy of Errors.

