Los Angeles, CA, July 05, 2019 — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronics devices and related products, announced their new HDTV Supplys WolfPack™ 4K 64×64 HDMI Matrix Switcher switches both audio and video signals. Because it is a matrix switcher, it allows any input to be routed to any output; or the same input to be routed to all outputs, or any combination. The WolfPackLite 4K 64×64 HDMI Matrix Switch is designed to allow the switching and distribution of 64 HDMI inputs to 64 HDMI outputs. Control of the matrix is via an Android App, RS-232, IR, Software & front buttons. The matrix is housed in a 64×64 modular matrix card cage.

The WolfPackLite 4K/30 64×64 HDMI Matrix Switcher is a top of the line digital matrix switcher made for the demands of today’s HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) routing. Created to route your systems HDMI signals to go to 64 outputs from 64 inputs, this 64×64 HDMI Matrix Switch delivers high performance.

Streaming between the source and display units is easily controlled through our HDMI 64×64 Matrix interface. HDCP key authentication will no longer be an issue when using our switcher. Control for our unit is varied and easily accessible. You can use our enabled RS-232 commands for advanced user control management as well the front-end panel display and the remote control that comes with it.

The Card Cage chassis has 16 – input slots and 16 – output slots. The HDMI input and HDMI output cards are 4 – port HDMI cards having 4 – HDMI connectors on each card. If one populates the complete chassis it configures to a 64×64 HDMI Switcher. Shown below is the configuration for this 64×64 HDMI Matrix Switcher.

The WolfPackLite 4K/30 64×64 HDMI Matrix Router provides full HDCP internal management for todays integration in the commercial A/V market, ensuring HDCP key authentication and administering the handshake internally. Our WolfPackLite 4K/30 64×64 HDMI Matrix Router comes with a full HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) internal management system that will eradicate any interception of your digital data.

The WolfPack 4K 64×64 HDMI Matrix Switcher with Lifetime Telephone, CHAT, TEXT, FAX & Email Tech Support and is available now and can be purchased at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/64×64-hdmi-matrix-switcher.html

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

FAX: (800) 435-2623

WEB: www.HDTVSupply.com

EMAIL: support@hdtvsupply.com