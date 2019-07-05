Whiteleys Refurbishes London Offices Elegantly and Efficiently

Whiteleys works on any size workspace with a team of skilled interior designers and efficient installation team, minimising disruption and ensuring an impressive, comfortable office upon completion.

[Bromley, 05/07/2019] – Commercial property managers in London can turn to Whiteleys Office Furniture for their refurbishment needs. Their interior designers will choose stylish and functional office furnishings from a selection of desks and other pieces.

Fabulous and Functional Furniture

Whiteleys’ teams of interior designers consult closely with clients to get the details of refurbishments just right. These details include the budget, the building specification and any safety or environmental guidelines relevant to the refurbishment. With this information, the team can carefully select the appropriate pieces from their extensive collection of desks, chairs and other furnishings.

The company provides office furniture in a wide variety of styles, sizes and colours. The designers will make their choices based on elegance and stylishness, as well as functionality. Comfortable chairs and desks can have an impact on the efficiency and productivity of employees, and Whiteleys recognises this outcome.

Efficiency in All Things

Whiteleys offers companies a streamlined refurbishment process that means less downtime for businesses. Their staff will make every effort to minimise interruptions and stick to the schedule, from planning through to installation. Their designers use specialised software to create and generate the lay-out of refurbishment projects, and their installation teams perform efficiently in placing furniture.

Whiteleys designers take great care to work within the budgetary limits of clients to avoid any problems and delays that overspending can cause. Once a project is finished, the installation teams will tidy up the improved office space, removing any detritus and packaging that the process may have left behind, ensuring that the client can return to business as soon as possible.

About Whiteleys Office Furniture

Whiteleys has been providing competitively-priced office furniture to London establishments since 1989. Aside from office refurbishing, Whiteleys also offers 2D and 3D computer-aided designs to help clients visualise probable configurations of their office space.

Visit their website for further information: https://www.whiteleysoffice.co.uk/