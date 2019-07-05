U.S. Lawns Maintains Athens Municipal Landscapes

The commercial landscape management company’s team is especially trained to provide the lawn care service requirements of municipal properties in locations like Athens, Georgia.

[GEORGIA, 7/5/2019] – National lawn care company U.S. Lawns is well-known for their commercial landscaping services. Municipal property owners from Athens, Georgia, to San Jose, California, however, can also turn to U.S. Lawns for their grounds care needs. Their fully-licensed and trained grounds care crews help keep American communities look pleasing and safe.

Ready for Service

U.S. Lawns is used to working in partnership with representatives of city and municipal offices. Their staff can confidently complete the complex bidding and procurement procedures that government projects require. The company also trains all grounds care crews to meet standards and understand processes that are required when maintaining landscapes and lawns that the government owns. They acquire municipal licenses for their crew to operate on civic properties.

U.S. Lawns also ensures that the project moves swiftly and smoothly by overseeing every detail and providing all required documentation. U.S. Lawns also excels at staying within the limits of operating budgets, employing solutions that guarantee no tax dollars are wasted, and that civic authorities and citizens alike are pleased with the results.

Contributing to the Community

Maintaining the safety and cleanliness of public spaces is one way U.S. Lawns gives back to the community. They understand the role that well-lit and well-kept parks and median strips play in keeping communities safe.

U.S. Lawns also believes in giving back to the environment. That is why they employ sustainable landscaping solutions, such as organic composting, natural pesticides, and planting drought-tolerant species to conserve on water consumption.

With more and more municipalities turning to eco-friendly methods and imposing regulations on using chemical pesticides and fertilizers, U.S. Lawns’ experience in environment-friendly lawn care gives them an advantage.

About U.S. Lawns

U.S. Lawns has over 250 locations in the United States. They cater to the landscaping needs of hospitality industry enterprises, healthcare facilities, and apartment complexes, among others.

Visit uslawns.com for further details.