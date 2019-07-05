Manikgad Trek by Mapping Journeys on 7th July 2019

The grass is always greener on the other side. But this Saturday at Manikgad it’s going to be greener on your side as well.

Mapping Journeys, an adventure travel company, brings you a less explored trekking experience with an enthralling stay at an offbeat-cum-cozy Moksh Mantra campsite. Below are the details of the event.

Date: 6th & 7th July, 2019 (Leaving on Saturday, 6th night)

Cost: Rs. 1400/- (Inclusive of GST)

Group discount applicable for 3 or more.

Type of trek: Hill Fort

Region: Adjacent to Panvel

Height: 1500 ft. (approx)

What event entails:

Travel from Mumbai, food, Campsite stay, rain dance, Pool, and team Mapping by your side!

About the terrain:

The length that needs to be covered from Moksh Mantra to Manikgad top is 5km

Flat/Climb/Descent: 1km/2.5km/1.5km

Grade: Medium (First timers leading a fit life can participate in this trek)

The Moksh Mantra adventure campsite lies at the base of Manikgad before Ghote, which will be our halting point for rest, freshening up and lunch.

Contact: +91 9867697306 / +91 7588505216

About Manikgad: Manikgad, although a less explored fort has an amazing experience to offer, especially during the monsoon season. The more explored and longer route is from Panvel. We will be ascending from Pen-Khopoli, which is an easy route.

About Mapping Journeys: Mapping Journeys is an adventure travel company looking to create a community of travelers who learn from experiences and immerse themselves in local culture. The company aims to map journeys across various lands and let them be yours to explore. Joining us, one can look forward to experiencing travel in its very raw & passionate form.

About Moksh Mantra: Moksh Mantra campsite is situated off Khopoli-Pen road in Utteshwar Wadi, Pen, Maharashtra. It’s a 2.5 hours drive away from Mumbai. Nestled among hills with acres of green plains spread around and a view of mighty Manikgad fort, it is a site for comfortable yet raw campsite experience. With no unwanted vehicle sound it a perfect excuse to reconnect with your travel buddies and yourself.

