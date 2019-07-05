LUXURIATE IN THE PREMIUM AMENITIES OF THE NEWEST APARTMENT HOTEL IN LUSAKA.

Are you looking for 5 Star Hotels in Lusaka? Make your way to the most modern hotel in the heart of Lusaka, Neelkanth Sarovar Premiere. A 5-star stay is a one that promises the extra “wow” factor as soon as you step into the lobby. When accommodations are just as important as the destination, why compromise on them? Choose the right Accommodation in Lusaka for your comfort.

Neelkanth Sarovar Premiere, one of the best luxurious abodes of Lusaka, Zambia is a hotel with furnished suites of rooms including kitchen facilities with the kind of service fit for royalty. Besides the princely accommodation, you can have the opportunity to get pampered at exclusive spa, enjoy gourmet restaurants, and sleep on top of the beds you’ll never want to climb out of. The cozy stay at Neelkanth Sarovar Premiere makes it one of the best Hotels in Lusaka Town.

Being one of the top Luxury Hotels in Lusaka, the hotel provides inimitable facilities to keep their guests happy. The hotel has three elegant rooms, namely, Executive twin suite, Deluxe suite and Premium Suites or Penthouses. All three types of rooms provide wonderful experience to guests who want to revel in opulence. Amongst one of the best Places to Stay in Lusaka, the hotel is located 15 minutes away from the international airport, giving you express connectivity to and from the city. With Manda Hill Shopping Centre reachable within 400 metres, guests can have a joyous shopping experience. Copper Pot Restaurant in the hotel allows you to savour the finest selection of world cuisine including local delicacies of Zambia from the carefully crafted Menu. Smoke House Grill Restaurant in the hotel offers open air dining with stunning view of Lusaka. The two restaurants are regarded the Best Restaurants in Lusaka for their delectable cuisine and hospitality. The hotel’s esteemed guests can follow their dinner up with a visit to attached bar called Swirl Bar. Perfect place to unwind, the bar features an array of classic liquors and cocktails. Sweet Talk Tea Shop in the hotel provides its guests plenty of time to relax with a wide range of tea & coffee selection along with relishing confectionary and bakery items. On the other hand, the hotel offers express check-in and check-out, non-smoking rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, free Wi-Fi, a fitness centre, 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange facilities.

Book your next stay in Lusaka with Neelkanth Sarovar Premiere, a great and brand new apartment hotel with attractive services and innumerable facilities for a sophisticated 5-star experience!