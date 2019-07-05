Lorena Trinidad Joins Tru-Form Plastics as HR/Accounting Administrator

Seasoned professional to boost efficiencies, profits, and morale at Southern California thermoformer.

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Tru-Form Plastics, an InterTrade Industries Company, has named Lorena Trinidad as HR/Accounting Administrator at the full-service custom thermoformer’s headquarters in Southern California, where she will assist with human resources tasks such as recruitment, employee benefits, and payroll as well as invoicing and accounts receivable collections.

Lorena has 25 years of industry experience, most recently serving as Office Administrator/Human Resources with TVH Parts Americas, where she was responsible for timekeeping and attendance tracking, recruiting and training, performance evaluations, and administering medical benefits. She earned an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration and Human Resources from Texas Tech University.

“Lorena is a positive, approachable individual who will provide invaluable support to employees as well as our internal operations,” said General Manager Tom Cantwell. “Her personality combined with her work ethic makes her a perfect fit for our team, and I’m pleased to welcome her onboard.”

