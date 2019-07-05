Godrej Rejuve Pune – 2/3 BHK Luxurious Apartment at Keshav Nagar Pune

Stretched over vast 43 acres of landscapes in Keshav Nagar, Godrej Rejuve Pune is the whole new luxury project launching soon by Godrej Properties. This project is going to offer 2 and 3 BHK units starting from Rs. 55 Lakhs onwards. It is under construction project and possession of this project is starting from 2022. The construction of this project is being done by using latest technology and it is going to be the best creation in Pune by Godrej. It will have seven G+18 towers in total. It will have ample parking space for the home buyers. It will have 50% of area to be devoted to open and green spaces which will offer fresh breathe of air. It will be located in Kharadi Mundhwa and has serene greens across the landmark.