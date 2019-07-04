Automotive End-point Authentication Market 2017-2022 | Market Insights, Industry Analysis, Size, & Share

The Automotive end-point authentication market is valued at USD 529.5 Million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, to reach USD 1042.5 Million by 2022.

In this study, 2016 has been considered as base year and 2017 to 2022 as forecast period, for estimating the market size of the automotive end point authentication market. The report segments the automotive end point authentication market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on advanced features, authentication type, connectivity, vehicle type and region.

Automotive wearables: To show high growth potential

The global automotive end-point authentication systems market, by authentication type, is estimated to be dominated by the automotive wearables industry, followed by smartphone applications and biometric vehicle access. The market for smartphone applications would rise and is expected to gain maximum share in the market by 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing installation of driver assistance systems in new vehicle models, the type of electronics present in the vehicles, and the increasing mandates of automotive security. Also, increasing industry-wide standards such as the Biometric Application Programming Interface (BioAPI) would further trigger the growth of the automotive end-point authentication systems market.

Wi-Fi: A promising market for enhanced connectivity

Growing complexity in vehicle electronics, coupled with increasingly stringent cyber security norms, would propel the use of Wi-Fi as a connectivity medium for the automotive end-point authentication systems market during the forecast period. Increasing developments in advanced communication technology and rising connectivity in vehicles and external infrastructure are the factors contributing toward this growth.

Europe: The largest market for automotive end-point authentication systems

Europe is estimated to account for the largest share, by value, of the end-point authentication systems market in 2017. Major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Ford, and Volkswagen are developing a wide range of technologies and innovating in different ways to strengthen the security of their vehicles. The automotive industry in Europe has the most advanced technologies as compared to Asia-Pacific or North American regions.

The report analyzes all major players in the end-point authentication systems market, including Continental AG (Germany), Safran S.A. (France), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), and Nuance Communications (U.S).