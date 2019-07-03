Wild Noodle Adds a New Feature to its Candidate Assessment Tool

A simple way to analyze candidates programming skills and personality profile together!

Seattle, WA, USA, June 2019: Wild Noodle, one of the leading developers of educational and recruitment software, recently introduced a new feature for its candidate assessment service. The new feature will help in getting a detailed personality profile of a candidate without any separate personality test.

The recruitment process has always been a hectic and time consuming process for the employers. Searching the best candidates from thousands of applicants is a challenging task. In order to make the process more efficient, Wild Noodle has added an advanced feature in their candidate assessment tool which enables recruiters to review the technical ability and personality of a candidate together within a single test. This feature can be accessed in Wild Noodle’s technical assessment, which evaluates candidates based on their programming abilities. If a candidate has a public social media account, the assessment tool will analyze their personality that will be accompanied by the score they acquire in the technical test. The personality profile includes the Big 5 traits (agreeableness, conscientiousness, extraversion, emotional range, and openness), needs, and values. These traits are presented in an easy-to-digest sunburst graphic (see the image). The personality traits are derived by analyzing public social media content written by the user.

Selecting the appropriate candidate is very crucial for an organization. Nowadays, especially in the tech field, not only technical excellence is important but a candidate’s personality assessment is also very necessary. Wild Noodle offers employers a variety of flexible online test building and delivery features to facilitate candidate screening. This 30 min assessment test is language independent and helps streamline all phases of the technical process along with the personality test evaluation. It gives one an opportunity to evaluate candidates based on their skills, knowledge, ability to perform, and behavioral style. The tool is reliable and user-friendly.

Wild Noodle offers efficient services to educate, entertain, and employ software programmers. Their assessment tool is available for programmers, educators, and recruiters. Sign up for a free trial and explore the exciting features today. For more information, visit the website or drop an email to info@wildnoodle.com