Genetic Disorders and Four Anti-LRP Antibodies Introduced by AbboMax

AbboMax, Inc. introduces four anti-LRP5 and LRP6 antibodies.

San Jose, CA, July 03, 2019 — Genetic skeletal disorders make up one of the largest groups among rare inherited conditions.

Studies show that Wnt signaling is central to bone development and skeletal homeostasis. Its deregulation is associated with bone pathologies. LRP5 and LRP6 are a members of a family of the low-density-lipoprotein (LDLR). LRP5 is a key component of the co-receptor group that is involved in canonical Wnt pathway. LRP6 acts as a co-receptor with LRP5 and the Frizzled protein family members. The LRP5 pathway was discovered to be a key regulator of bone mass. A loss-of-function mutation causes osteoporosis-pseudoglioma (OPPG), decrease in bone mass, while a gain-of-function mutation causes drastic increases in bone mass. OPPG is accompanied by progressive blindness beginning in childhood. Studies show that mutations in either LRP5 or LRP6, proteins with which they directly interact, or their downstream signaling targets have been associated with several other bone-related diseases, as well as neurodegenerative disease, abnormalities of the eye, congenital heart defects, and metabolic disorders. Current investigations indicate that enhanced Wnt receptor expression as a result of mutational inactivation of the ubiquitin ligases RNF43/ZNRF3 recently emerged as a cause for cancer development. Therefore targeting canonical Wnt receptors such as LRP5/6 holds promise for treatment of such cancer subsets.

Upon stimulation with Wnt, LRP5 and LRP6 are phosphorylated at multiple sites including Thr 1479, Ser 1490 and Thr 1492 by kinases such as GSK-3 and CK1. The signaling functions of LRP5 and LRP6 are tightly regulated by a large number of proteins including members of the Dickkopf (Dkk) family. LRP5 and LRP6 receptors share a similar structure they have a long extracellular domain (∼ 1600 amino acids) and a short intracellular domain (∼ 200 amino acids). LRP5 and LRP6 are the proteins that in humans are encoded by the LRP5 and LRP6 genes

AbboMax offers anti-LRP antibodies:

Rabbit anti LRP5 Phospho-specific Antibod

Rabbit anti LRP5 Antibody

Rabbit anti LRP6 Phospho-specific Antibody

Rabbit anti LRP6 Antibody

AbboMax, Inc. has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. AbboMax specializes in high-quality service and products focusing on antibody and assay development, including polyclonal, phosphospecific antibodies, IHC grade monoclonal antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, tissue/cell blocks and CRO services.

