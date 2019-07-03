Elision Announced to Offer API Integration in Dialshree

Elision Technolab LLP is renowned for its contact center solution: Dialshree. The company has developed the most advanced call center solution which supports omnichannel communication. It means one can use Voice call, SMS, Fax, Email and Chat as modes of communication by using this call center software. Recently, the spokesperson of the company has announced that the company will provide the API integration in their call center solution.

“All companies and call centers use multiple solutions. Generally, they need to back and forth between different solutions. This actually wastes a lot of time. Help removing all these intricacies and waste of time, we now offer integration of the APIs with the call center software. We offer call center solution to our customers and now they can integrate any kind of solution in this system via an API. Once the API gets integrated successfully, the companies can use both call center software and other solutions as an integrated solution”, shared spokesperson of the company.

The expert VoIP solution developers of the company have developed a module, which is named as “Plug & Play API”. This module is not available as a part of the Dialshree: Call Center Software, but it is available as an additional add-on. It means if the call center or the company needs to integrate the APIs, they can use this add-on. This add-on is developed with GUI based elements. Once the company buys this add-on, it will be available within the Dialshree as one of the features of this solution.

To integrate any API, all a company needs to do is, copy and paste the API code within this module. Once the API is integrated, it can be tested to see its execution before start using. The company can edit or delete APIs in the call center software as and when needed with this “Plug & Play API” module.

This module is perfect to add different APIs. This module allows the integration of multiple APIs within the proprietary call center software, called, Dialshree.

Along with this module, the company also provides the API integration services. One of the most popular integration services of the company is call center CRM integration. This integration integrates the call center software and CRM solution in a way that both of them can be used with a single sign on. The employees will not need to sing into two different systems. By logging into the CRM or call center solution will let them access both features.

As per the shared details the company offers all different types of integrations in the call center solution.

It is a VoIP company. The company has its main branch in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Also, the company has branch offices in Delhi and Mumbai in India. The company has its branches in Mexico and the USA. The company offers various ready to use solutions and the call center software is one of as such solutions. More details are available here: https://www.elisiontec.com/contact-center-solution