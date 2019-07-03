Casey Dentists Bring Fresh, Clean Smiles with Teeth Whitening Treatment

Casey Dentists use careful consultation, education and the latest technologies to recommend the best treatment based on a patient’s current dental health. The clinic combines home whitening programs and in-house treatment for patients in Townsville who want brighter, healthier teeth.

[07/02/2019, AITKENVALE] – Tooth discolouration is caused by stains on the surface of the teeth, or by changes in the tooth enamel and dentine. Causes of discolouration can be extrinsic (smoking, pigmented food or beverage, poor dental hygiene), intrinsic (illness or trauma), age-related or a combination of all three.

While teeth stains are largely a dental cosmetic problem, it can affect a person’s self-esteem. Casey Dentists helps bring back confidence with itsteeth whitening services tailored to different patient needs.

Safe and Painless Whitening Treatments

Casey Dentists offer two types of whitening treatments: an in-house treatment and a home whitening program. The clinic provides its clients only with the safest whitening methods and technologies.

For instant results, patients are recommended to undergo in-house whitening treatment. Using the Zoom 3 Advanced Power Whitening system, a patient’s smile can brighten up to seven shades in approximately two hours. The procedure is safe and painless with long-lasting effects.

Patients with busy schedules can talk to one of the dentists for the home whitening program. The dentist prescribes a program based on the desired result, and the client conducts the treatment, combined with good oral hygiene and regular professional cleaning, at their own schedule.

About Casey Dentists

Casey Dentists employs a comprehensive approach to understanding a patient’s dental health. Its team of dentists combine careful consultation, education and the newest technologies to create a picture of the patient’s current health and what treatment is best for them. A detailed dental examination is conducted using digital radiography, an orthopantomogram, cone beam computed tomography, clinical photography and 3D dental scans to create a model of a patient’s current dentition. Treatment coordinators will then present a detailed treatment plan in a confidential and professional manner.

Visit https://www.caseydentists.com.au/for more information.