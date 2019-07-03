Captivating. Memorable. 2 Man Embassy is up and coming and unstoppable in the electronic music realm “Murder She Wrote” is out now

July 03, 2019 – “Love can be an emotional battlefield and there’s nothing harder than coming to terms with the fact that the one you loved the most doesn’t long for you the same way” says 2 Man Embassy.

Supported by a number of artists and the top music blogs – including EDMSauce.com and many others – “Murder She Wrote” is a flawless tune that electronic dance music-lovers will embrace. 2 Man Embassy’s pristine music production and contagious vocal melody’s from Keegan Fordyce are only part of the song’s allure.

About 2 Man Embassy

Brad Smith and Tristin Sullivan, also known as 2 Man Embassy, began producing music together in 2016. Drawing inspiration from various artists such as ilo ilo, Mura Masa, Medasin, DROELOE, and Yung Bae, Brad and Tristin have created their own distinguished sound by combining elements of House, Hip Hop, Jazz, and several other genres. With their latest releases such as “Murder She Wrote,” “Wait,” and “Be My Love,” as well as official remixes for The Lost Boy’s “Close To U,” 2 Man Embassy continue to gain traction in the scene.

Get 2 Man Embassy’s “Murder She Wrote” here: https://open.spotify.com/track/5oFDZHAdvV5ypK1KLXdqIu

For more information on 2 Man Embassy, visit: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6lVxahKP9JvYmOX1jpvny4