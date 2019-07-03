We at Brokenshire College of Medicine ensure world-class education to the future generation of society. We believe that only such an education can provide the catalyst for the life-changing opportunities to them. Our mission is to transform society through medicine. Also, our vision is to offer talented students with accessibility to the best educational facilities in the field of medicine. Our goal is to create quality doctors for society. We believe that it is something important for ensuring a healthy society and overall happiness as happiness comes only with a healthy and well-maintained life, which is the desire for every individual on the earth.