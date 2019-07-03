Affordable Housing projects like Antriksh & Diamond Officers Enclave under Delhi Awas Yojna

New Delhi, 4th June 2019: Delhi Awas Yojna 2019 came into action under MPD 2021 plan where Government is aiming for the affordable housing range for the people of Delhi NCR who were unable to purchase homes till date. Nowadays, so many housing properties mushrooming into the real estate market thereby increasing demands, and remarkable enhancement of consultation importance is noted.

As a result, Antriksh Officers Enclave brings forth their latest development assignments – Diplomat Avenue. Diamond multi-state CGHS presents Diamond Officers Enclave which is a superior quality property serving the society in the present times and offering several development projects throughout Haryana and Delhi. This particular development project is eligible under the multistate cooperative society act. The starting price of the apartment in this project is just 31.9 lakhs and at this price, you can find everything that you want to have in the home. The project is located in Dwarka city, Delhi. The main objective of this society is to offer improved residential units in Dwarka, and presently it is a top-notch residential assignment perfectly suited for the medium and low-income group.

Diplomat Avenue is a ground-breaking assignment that comes from the well-known Antriksh Group. The ability to deliver the best residential solutions to its consumers is the main focus of Antriksh and thus Antriksh Officers Enclave came into existence. In order to complete the dream of owning home in Delhi is now possible as Diamond Multi State CGHS is here with an amazing project of Antriksh Officers Enclave in Dwarka L Zone Delhi. Officers are authorized to the optimum services in their service period by the Government but once they retire most of them dream of having their own home in Delhi.

This dream seems to be completely faded due to the skyrocketing prices of the newly developed real estates. To respect their services, Diamond Group made an effort to provide them with quality housing with all the necessary facilities at affordable rates. This township sports the top-notch facilities that remain your dream project. Designed under the Master Plan of Delhi 2021, the Officers enclave is a marvel with the help of latest technologies. It is available in 1BHK, 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK. All facilities including Gymnasium, Badminton Court, Swimming pool, clubhouse, a multipurpose hall are available in this Township project which you really enjoy.

