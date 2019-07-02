Experience Luxury Waterfront Living in Maidment Group’s Marina Residences

Maidment Group’s latest offering, the Marina Residences, redefines the standard of luxury waterfront living in North Queensland.

[July 2 2019, Queensland] – North Queensland-based Maidment Group introduces its latest offering, the Marina Residences. Located within the exclusive precinct of Mariners Peninsula, the Marina Residences aims to redefine the standard of luxury waterfront living. This new development achieves a balance between comfort and lavishness.

Exclusivity and Sophistication

Marina Residences is situated in one of the most picturesque locations in North Queensland, providing residents a chance to live in one of Townsville’s exclusive waterfront settings. The development is architecturally designed to blend with the breathtaking views of the Breakwater Marina.

Residents can choose between two- and three-storey marina homes and 16 luxury boutique apartments. Marina Residences focuses on wide internal and external living spaces, combining comfortable design and contemporary styling.

Marina Residences introduces a new level of comfort and ease. Maidment Group partnered with leading home automation specialists to bring residents the latest technology in lighting and temperature control, home security and entertainment.

Life Uncompromised

From the inside to the outside, Marina Residences puts a premium on convenience. With direct access to the beachfront promenade, Marina Residences is surrounded by world-class facilities, quality education schools as well as restaurants and dining options. The Strand & Gregory Street lifestyle precincts are also a short walk away.

With its strategic and exclusive location, Marina Residences easy access to everything Townsville has to offer, enabling residents to achieve the lifestyle they desire.

About Maidment Group

Maidment Group specialises in creating quality residential developments that improve the local community and the lives of residents. With its future-focused approach, the Maidment Group integrates cutting edge technology in its projects to build more sustainable communities and protect the surrounding environment. The privately owned company prides itself on its long-term approach to developments, working diligently to eliminate the impact of its projects and encouraging a culture of sustainability.

View Maidment Group’s properties and developments at https://www.maidment.com.au/mresidences/.