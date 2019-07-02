Engineer.ai Partners with Techjockey.com

To solve challenges faced by IT buyers

New Delhi/Los Angeles, July 02, 2019: Engineer.ai, an AI-powered software development and cloud management company, today announced its partnership with Techjockey.com, a global software discovery, consulting and selling portal. The partnership allows Indian SMBs utilizing Techjockey.com’s platform a scalable way to create bespoke software using Builder.ai.

The partnership comes at a time when Indian SaaS market is growing at CAGR 36% and public cloud services to cross $200bn in 2019. This growth is coupled by the appetite of users and businesses to go digital, here, with over 5,000 customers and 75,000 technical resources, Engineer.ai offers bespoke software development & cloud management. Techjockey.com provides a marketplace to search for software solutions in over 220+ product categories and a customer base of over 8,000 businesses. The partnership is based on the common vision that technical businesses will go for online platforms in the future. The rise of both companies is a testimonial of the shift in the trend.

Techjockey.com can leverage Engineer.ai’s expertise in building, operating and scaling both software and cloud solutions. Engineer.ai can use TechJockey.com’s platform to help more SMBs to create custom IT solutions and become a part of the Builder generation.

On the partnership, Founder & Chief Wizard, Sachin Dev Duggal of Engineer.ai said, “This association holds strategic importance for both of us, as we’re both focused on creating opportunities for the small business community. We really value our partners because we can create a more fulfilling ecosystem of software solutions that addresses customer’s needs.”

Every business has its own unique set of technical needs and they get addressed only by tapping onto the right solution be it readymade or custom. The association is looking to provide a one stop shop for any business needing IT solutions.

“We are upbeat about the association as it will allow us to provide last mile service delivery to our customers and can attract more prospective clients to give them something uniquely customized as per their needs. With our global footprint, we do see a good amount of traction building up. We’d like to become a one-stop-shop for any IT need,” added Mr. Akash Nangia, founder, Techjockey.com

About Engineer.ai

Since 2012, Engineer.ai has empowered organizations globally to create, operate and scale the lifecycle of their digital projects. We do so with three products.

First, Builder, which utilizes an human-assisted AI powered platform alongside 75,000 technical resources globally to create bespoke software products. Next, BuilderCare, which guarantees software stays up-to-date and continues after third-party libraries such as Facebook APIs are updated. Lastly, CloudOps, which leverages AI and machine learning to effortlessly maintain the scale of your cloud infrastructure.

About Techjockey.com

The idea for Techjockey.com was incepted by partners-in-crime Akash Nangia & Arjun Mittal in 2016.They identified a gap where they could vitalize SMEs through software sales and help them raise their efficiency and productivity levels, simplify tech for them and make life easier.

Techjockey.com is a software discovery, consulting and selling portal headquartered at Delhi. It is an online platform selling software solutions to various small and big enterprises, startups, SMEs, MSMEs, corporates, individuals, etc. all over the country for their different businesses like restaurateurs, gym owners , lawyers, petrol pump owners, astrologers and many more.