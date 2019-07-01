South Africa’s Leading Badge Magnet Supplier

BadgeMags has always strived to produce quality products and aims to fulfil all the requirements of the badge and magnet communities. The company believes is catering to the magnet needs of its clients with quality products at competitive prices. Dedicated to serving the community, the company boasts of a wide network of suppliers around the globe, allowing the sourcing of any product that they don’t manufacture themselves.

Product Offerings

BadgeMags caters to all badge and magnet needs of its clients through its extensive product range:

Badge Magnets – The company provides magnets of various shapes and sizes to suit the different kinds of magnets and their many applications. They provide DM metal and plastic magnets for tiepins and lapel badges, small dual-powered magnets for smaller badges, larger magnets for corporate badges, large name tags, and the MM magnets for badges that can attract through coats and jerseys. Badge Pins – BadgeMags has been supplying badge pins for the past 17 years. The company stocks millions of badges in different sizes, shapes, colours and finishes. The badge pins are available in both non-adhesive and self-adhesive configurations. Nickle plated pins in various colours and finishes are also available. Reusable Badges – BadgeMags offers name badges to those who want to use name tags for their employees but also want the flexibility of customising it as needed. The reusable badges provide an interchangeable option. These can be customised with the company’s logo for a personalised touch. Loose Magnets – You can also find loose magnets like anisotropic ferrite and neodymium rare earth magnets with them. These are available in a wide range of sizes to cater to your needs. Metal Plates – BadgeMags offers metal plates in different shapes and sizes. You can find plates, discs and adhesive plates at BadgeMags. Magnetic Sheeting – For applications where the magnet needs to be super thin, magnetic sheeting is preferred. At BadgeMags, white sheets, plain sheets and adhesive sheets are available. Button Badges – The company also manufactures button badges. These are available in small and big sizes, in both magnet and pin configurations. These can be customised with any quote, image or logo desired by you.

About BadgeMags

BadgeMags was established in South Africa in 2002 with the aim of fulfilling the diverse needs of the badge and magnet communities in the country, as well as around the globe. The company has established a name for itself by supplying high-quality products at cutting-edge prices. Their extensive network of suppliers around the globe enables them to source all products, even the ones they don’t manufacture.

Contact:

Unt1 Ringer Pk, Printers Way, Montague Gdns Ind

Milnerton, Cape Town, 7441

Tel: +27-(0)21- 552 7643