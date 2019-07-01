DE-CIX Chennai Team Attending Digital Space India 2019

DE-CIX India is attending Digital Space India, Chennai 2019

MUMBAI, India. (30th June 2019)DE-CIX is super excited and glad to announce that we’ll be attending Digital Space India 2019. The event is going to be held in Chennai Trade Center, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India from 4th July 2019 to 6th July 2019.

Everyone present there can meet our Peering Experts, who will explain to you more about DE-CIX Chennai. Since, Chennai is a submarine cable landing station, a gateway between India and Singapore, there are more chances that Chennai could be the next Interconnection Hub for India. Distinctive submarine links are arriving from the Bay of Bengal Gateway (BBG), SeaMeWe-4, BRICS, Tata TGN-Tata Indicom, and i2i Cable Network (i2icn) to Chennai. Therefore, connecting DE-CIX India in Chennai will be beneficial in several ways.

Opening a peering hub in Chennai is significant for the advancement of the Internet in this area, and we are happy to encourage interconnection between national systems and global players. The exchanges are operated by DE-CIX Interwire Internet Services Private Limited, owning a nationwide license for India.

Our team will be readily available in the nearby region to Meet and Greet. So let’s meet our team to know how DE-CIX India is playing a substantial role in improving Indian Internet Traffic. To schedule a meeting, drop us an email on marketing@de-cix.in.

For more information visit us at: https://www.de-cix.in/locations/de-cix-chennai