Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market 2017 | Strategic Assessment by Leading Players: Continental AG, HARMAN, SoftKinetic, Synaptics Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors

The Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market by Component Type (Touch Based Systems, and Touchless Systems), Authentication Type (Hand/Fingerprint/Leg, Face, Vision/iris), Application (Lighting System), and Region – Global Forecast to 2021

The automotive gesture recognition systems (GRS) market is estimated to be USD 829.5 Million in 2016, and is growing at a CAGR of 30.5%. The base year for the report is 2015 and the forecast year is 2021. The objective of the study is to analyze and forecast (2016 to 2021) the market size, in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (USD million), of the automotive GRS market. The report segments the market by authentication type, by component type, by Application and by region namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). A detailed study of various market leaders has been done and opportunity analysis has been provided in the report.

Leading Players Of Automotive Gesture Recognition Systems Market Are:

The major players such as Continental AG (Germany), HARMAN International Industries (U.S.), SoftKinetic (Belgium), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S), Visteon Corp (U.S), NXP semiconductors (Netherlands), Omek Interactive Ltd. (Israel), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), eyeSight Technologies Ltd. (Israel) and Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany) are the automotive GRS manufacturers that have been covered in this study.

The Multimedia application is estimated to be the largest market in automotive GRS market

The Multimedia segment is estimated to have the largest market share of the automotive GRS market Owing to the increased focus on reducing driver distraction factors, a majority of the GRS manufacturers and OEMs are focusing on enhancing the user experience while operating these infotainment or navigation systems and providing convenience and comfort to the driver.

The hand/ fingerprint authentication type of automotive GRS is estimated to be the fastest growing in automotive GRS market

The Hand/ Fingerprint segment is estimated to be the fastest growing authentication type in the automotive GRS market. Factors such as innovations in technological advancement, and increased safety regulations are prompting the growth of the visual interface market.

The Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the automotive GRS market

The Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for the Automotive GRS market, owing to the increased demand for automobiles with rising disposable income in countries such as China and India. The Asia-Pacific automotive GRS market is dominated by China, which is the key market for automobiles in the region owing to increased demand for automobiles and growth in per capita income in the country.