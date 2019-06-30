MR VLADIMIR VRBASKI FROM SERBIA – LEADER OF SUCCESSFUL COMPANIES

NOVI SAD, SERBIA. (June 2, 2019) – At the “Master” Congress Center at Novi Sad Fair, at the 86th International Agricultural Fair, the big championship cup was won by the company Best Seed Producer for the quality of seed processing of agricultural products. www.free.co.rs/vladimir.vrbaski/en/

The company is owned by businessman Vladimir Vrbaski, and this cup goes to BSP for the second consecutive year, which confirms the seriousness and quality of work. In addition to the champagne companies, at this year’s Fair, she won 12 medals for seed material and thus completed the collection of 38 medals so far.

Best Seed Producer is one of the largest retreat centers in the Balkans for production and marketing of seeds, and the owner of the company, Vladimir Vrbaski, has equipped the complete finishing center with the latest Cimbria Heid equipment. Best Seed Producer was established in 2009 with the main activity of processing and packaging of the seed of crops, namely strata of cereals, corn and oilseeds. With almost a decade of existence, companies are constantly growing and developing, consistently following their vision of winning the leading position in the agric business, which was also the main idea of Vladimir Vrbaski. www.free.co.rs/vladimir_vrbaski/en/

In addition to the finishing center, service and great capacity it is very important to emphasize that the company Best Seed Producer operates exclusively with domestic varieties, which in all respects are prestige in the market both in terms of yield and quality. For years, the company is the general agent and distributor of NS seed of varieties, which are produced at the Institute of Field and Vegetable Crops in Novi Sad, and fosters the policy of distributing only what is best – domestically declared seeds. Apart from the company Best Seed Producer, in the business system of Vladimir Vrbaski, there are companies Scom, Cold Storage and Srbolab. www.free.co.rs/vladimir-vrbaski/en/

