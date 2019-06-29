ThermTrace – high quality heating cables from Switzerland

HTS Global AG has been synonymous with Swiss quality in the heating cable industry for decades. But even if you are one of the top manufacturers in the industry, you can not rest on this success, it’s rather the opposite, says Fabian de Soet, CEO of HTS Global AG. To Mr. de Soet and the company, it is important to provide customers with the highest quality at competitive prices and excellent customer service. Of course, this also includes the constant development of products in order to further optimize them.

At HTS Global AG, the good relationship with the customer is in the foreground. That’s why the company is happy to inform its customers personally about the innovations relating to the ThermTrace brand. “This is how the customer gets first-hand news and is always up-to-date,” continues Fabian de Soet. Only those who maintain good contact with the customer can really help them, especially if a customer is still unsure which of the products is right for him.

It is easy to lose track of HTS Global AG’s large product range, but you can quickly reassign yourself to it using the constantly updated product catalog. The product catalog can be requested from the company by email or telephone or on the homepage, www.hts-global.com.

If you have any questions about the products, the team around HTS Global AG will be happy to assist you at any time.