Debbie Nunn Releases New Single “LIVE THE DREAM” – ‘Country Music’s Best-kept Secret in the’ UK’

British Country Singer-Songwriter Debbie Numm Releases New Single “LIVE THE DREAM: out today June 28th 2019.

Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom, June 28 2019 — British Country singer-songwriter Debbie Nunn has released her new single ‘Live the Dream’ today. The single has been released across all major online music platforms for streaming and download.

Named by Maverick Magazine as “Country Music’s best-kept secret in the UK”. Debbie says “When I wrote this song with my song-writing partner/producer Spencer Jaye, we knew it was special. This song is for everyone who has dreamed and dared to live the dream. Whether you’ve dreamed of climbing a mountain, dreamed of being a fireman or firewoman. Whoever you are! Whatever you want to be! follow your dreams, Live the Dream”.

Listen to what others are saying about Debbie Nunn:

“UK’s hottest Country Chick! A stunningly beautiful female singing voice.”

– Maverick Magazine UK

“Debbie Nunn is going to be the next big Country Music Star! just have a listen….”

– Radio DJ Larry Bishop FOX 104 Country, Canada

Please check out the single via the link below:

Youtube: https://youtu.be/EYcq8rZTayI

Career highlights for Debbie include performances in Las Vegas, Russia, Singapore and at the legendary Blue Bird Cafe in Nashville. Debbie has also appeared alongside Alexander O’Neil, LuLu and launched the official Yahoo website. Debbie Nunn to be a diverse singer and passionate interpreter – but also as a mature song writer. She was involved in co-writing ten tracks on the album and she wrote the wonderfully balladesque and harmonically polished title track alone for her second Album “Here for You”.

How the singer, who counts Shirley Temple, Julie Andrews and Madonna as her influences, is actually in this position, will become clear for the first time with her second album “Here for You”: 14 tracks full of suspense bordering country, pop and rock. Good humoured party hits like “Look so Good” alternative with heart-reaching ballads like “If Love Can Move Mountains” and melodic rock songs like “Wanna Make You Love Me”.

About Debbie Nunn:

Many are simply born with the talent. This is also the case for Debbi Nunn. Debbie’s key influences do not fall into the typical mould- from Shirley Temple, Julie Andrews to Madonna and Hollywood sentimental musicals, quite unexpected from someone who delivers such driving blend of Country Rock and Pop. Her career took a new direction in 2004 when she got to know the famous producer and songwriter Spencer Jaye. In collaboration with him she recorded her first album “Always in My Heart” – a mixture of pop and country, which received a whole series of nominations in 2005 (among which three nominations for the UK Country Radio Awards). Debbie Nunn toured all over the world in the run up to this peak, with concerts in Las Vegas, Russia, Asia and the legendary “Blue Bird Cafe” in Nashville.

Contact:

Debbie Nunn

Ambitious Records UK

MK, Buckinghamshire

United Kingdom

6464361234

ambitiousrecordsuk@gmail.com

https://www.debbienunn.com/