Chimp&z Inc Becomes One of India’s First Taboola Certified Agency Partners

Mumbai: Today, Chimp&z Inc, the digital-first communications agency headquartered in Mumbai with presence in Gurugram & the North American region has announced to be one of India’s first Taboola certified agencies. Taboola, the leading content discovery platform, works hand-in-hand with Agencies across the globe to help grow the agencies’ brands & campaigns using Deep Learning, AI, and a large dataset.

Over the past year, Chimp&z Inc has grown into newer business avenues with special focus on content marketing strategies to attract, engage, and delight its client’s consumers’.

Taboola helps advertisers to promote brands by reaching their target audience when they are most receptive to new messages, products and services. Taboola calls these moments “Moments of Next.”

Of the announcement, Lavinn Rajpal, Co-Founder & COO, Chimp&z Inc said, “We are excited to be one of the first in the region to associate with Taboola’s Partner Program. We look forward to working with Taboola and be able to deliver best-in-class native advertising services to our clients across the globe. With Taboola’s support and services aim to provide long term content solutions with the incredible support, training and advice from team Taboola.”