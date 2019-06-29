Best boat delivery service provider in Florida

Trusted Yacht Delivery is a commercial company in Florida, which is providing boat delivery services to their customers. They have many experienced captains and crews, who are expert in boat delivery and boat relocation. Some of the places that they are providing their service are Eastern seaboard, Gulf coast of United states and Caribbean. Captain Dave Subers and his team provide their boat delivery service to boat owners, brokers and boat manufacturers. Some of their boat captains have more than 1000 hours of boat delivery experience.

Services by Trusted Yacht Delivery

Trusted Yacht Delivery provides excellent boat delivery services to their customers, whether the boat is a sailboat or motor boat, they can move your boat easily form one port to another port as per their customers’ requirements. Before scheduling boat delivery they ask you to go for a sea trail in your boat. The sea trail includes tuning boat engines, inspecting safety equipments in your boat and checking boat decks and hull. To make voyage safe they want some necessary items to be in your boat, they are spare parts like fuel filters, tools and extra oils. Some other necessary items like working VHF radio, GPS, Anchor and spot light

Cancellation Policy

If the weather condition is bad or when the vessel is in unsafe condition for delivery then, Trusted Yacht delivery can cancel or delay the boat delivery. Trusted Yacht Delivery will make efforts to reschedule boat delivery under same terms and conditions. If their customers cancel reservation, then 50% of the amount which is paid for boat delivery will be deducted from refund amount.

Terms and Conditions

Trusted Yacht Delivery wants their customers to make reservation in advance. Payments should be made during reservation and some of the accepted payment methods are Cash, credit card, and Check which should be cleared before the trip.

About Trusted Yacht Delivery

Address:

4726 SE Capstan Avenue,

Stuart, FL 34997

Phone: +1 855-373-0700