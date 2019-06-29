All About London Airport

If you are planning to visit London from abroad, the chances are that you are going to be coming to one of London’s Airports. London has six airports. Now a question folks often rotating the mind is how to get to central London from the airport.

Indeed, the answer to this question will differ depending on which London airport you land at. In this article, we are going to share all the transport options that you have for getting into the center of London from each of London’s airports.

Before that we take close attention at all the six airports to decide which is the best, it’s crucial to mention that best is selective. Everyone has their priorities, such as price, distance to the center and which airlines fly into the airport.

List of London Airports

London has six airports that are in order of passenger numbers:

Heathrow Airport

Gatwick Airport

Stansted Airport

Luton Airport

London City Airport

Southend Airport

Cheapest Airport in London

The cheapest Airport in London is the London Stansted Airport because you can fly RyanAir into it. The next most competitive Airports are Luton Airport and Southend Airport as they can be reached with EasyJet. Gatwick Airport is usually the cheapest of central airports in London. However, Heathrow is Often pricey.

Closest Airports to London City Center

The closest located airport is London City Airport. Only the London City and Heathrow are within the limits of Greater London and can be reached by metro.

Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport is one of the largest and busiest airports in the world. Heathrow airport handles more than 65 million passengers per year. To the west of central London Heathrow Airport is located 20 miles away. The approximate time from Heathrow airport to London is about 30 to 45 minutes by using the private Heathrow airport transfers.

Gatwick Airport

Gatwick Airport is the second largest airport in the UK and is the busiest single-runway airport in the world. Gatwick Airport handles about 33 million passengers a year. It takes approximately 60 minutes to reach central London by hiring private Gatwick airport transfers.

Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport is the UK’s third busiest airport serving around 19 million passengers a year. Stansted airport is located 40 miles away to the north-east of London. The average time taken to reach London airport is about 60 to 80 minutes by hiring private Stansted Airport transfers.

Luton Airport

Luton Airport is located at a distance of 35 miles to North of London. By hiring private Luton airport transfers, you can reach central London by 50 minutes.

London City Airport

London City airport is the leading business airport in the UK that serves over 30 destinations across the UK. London City airport is a near place from the world-class events venue ExCeL London, and even this was very near to Lord’s London Airport. This airport is especially popular among the business community. By hiring a private London Airport transfer, it takes approximately 22 minutes.

Southend Airport

Southend Airport is located 40 miles east of London. Southend Airport is the least busy of London airports. It takes nearly about 50 minutes to reach Central London by hiring private Southend Airport transfers.

London Airport Transfer is the one best choice from any of these airports, which provides the best services to all the customers who opt them as their priority. For more contact us @ 0208 500 5555