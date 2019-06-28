Isuzu Motors India strengthens its service offering in Mangalore

With strong focus on service and customer experience, Isuzu Motors India added a new full-fledged service centre to its network of touch-points in Mangalore. The new service centre of Cauvery ISUZU, spread over an area of 8000 sq.ft, will provide access to seamless service to all ISUZU customers in the city and nearby locales.

The new facility, conveniently located at Plot No.1, Baikampady Industrial Area, Mangalore, is equipped with 6 work bays, modern tools and ISUZU trained technicians to offer best-in-class service to the range of Pick-ups and SUVs. Cauvery ISUZU has been operational in Mangalore since 2018 and the showroom is located at 4th Mile, N.H 66, Bangra Kulur, Mangalore.

Speaking about the development, Capt. Shankar Srinivas, Vice President – Service & Customer Relations, External Affairs & PR said, “We are constantly ramping up our service offering across the country in an effort to be closer to the customer. We have laid strong emphasis to providing products and services of the highest level of quality, backed by strong technical know-how, to ensure customer delight. We will continue to deliver on our ‘commitment’ and ‘value’ to all customers.”

ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross:

The ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross is India’s preferred Lifestyle and Adventure Utility Vehicle, caters to those SUV buyers who seek adventure and want to stand out among their peers. The recently launched new V-Cross, now comes with new design giving a more aggressive and solid stance on or off-road. It has a new 18 inch diamond cut alloy wheels, bi-led headlamps and many more newly added features that make the exterior design of vehicle truly aspirational. On the interior, it gets all-black upholstery with perforated leather seats, piano black garnish finish on dashboard, new 3D electroluminescent meter, Gear Shift Indicator and more. The new V-Cross is also loaded with features like PESS, speed-sensing auto door lock etc. Safety is further enhanced with Co-driver Seat Belt Reminder, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control, making the V-Cross the most competent and comprehensive lifestyle pick-up in the country, today.

ISUZU mu-X:

The ISUZU mu-X is a premium 7-seater full size SUV designed to offer the best of both worlds – All Muscle and All Heart. It is a perfect combination for those buyers who seek not only style, power and a dominating road presence but also want to have the best-in-class space and comfort for their family. The new mu-X comes with refreshed exteriors (front & rear), exuding more aggressive stance, premium ‘Lava Black’ interiors, additional safety features including 6-Airbags (front, side and curtain), Hill Descent Control (HDC) and 18-inch multi-spoke twist design diamond-cut alloy wheels making the SUV more sporty and muscular.

The ISUZU mu-X comes with ‘5ECURE’ package that provides Warranty and Free Periodic Maintenance for 5 years or 150,000 km (whichever is earlier). The new mu-X also comes with attractive finance options. (Terms & Conditions apply.)

ISUZU D-MAX Regular Cab:

The ISUZU D-MAX Regular Cab, a single cabin pickup, is a tough, powerful and reliable workhorse that is globally known for its performance and life-long durability. The Regular Cab is available in both flat deck and cab-chassis variants. The flat deck variant excel in meeting the wide range of applications in commercial transportation, while the Cab-chassis variant is an ideal choice to build reefer containers for cold chain transport applications. The Cab-chassis variant can also be customized for special purpose applications in the logistics and allied businesses.

The company offers ‘D-Serve’ package at no additional cost for Regular Cab variants till June 30, 2019. The package provides Free Periodic Maintenance for 3 years / 100,000 kms (whichever is earlier) – includes PMS parts, lubricants, related labour costs and certain wear & tear items. This excludes accidental damage related repairs. (Terms & Conditions apply.)

ISUZU D-MAX S-CAB:

The ISUZU D-MAX S-CAB, a 5-seater Pick-up, offers a unique combination of Space, Performance and Strength in Smart proportions. It caters to the modern businessmen and professionals who seek high level of sophistication, space. The S-CAB is now also available in a Hi-Ride variant, which provides a higher ground clearance required for travelling smoothly over challenging roads. The S-CAB is also ergonomically designed and offers superior features for safety, comfort and convenience for the modern Pick-up driver.