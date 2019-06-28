Godrej Vikhroli Mumbai – New Project by Godrej Coming Soon

Located at the most anticipated residential address of Mumbai, Godrej Vikhroli Mumbai is all set to have well designed and smart homes with great indulgences for many home buyers. Godrej Vikhroli has been designed and planned well with all the great things in life. You can have serene views of the skyline in your home. It is all set to have visual treat which is rarely found in this city. When it comes to launch a great project, the developer has taken some of the great architectural, technical and engineering aspects to deliver all homes with perfection and it is well known to have great standards of efficiency and quality. It is all set to be the ideal landmark for home owners.

In this project, you can definitely have landmark life in this project with airy 2, 3 and 4 BHK duplex units. This project is going to have exciting and amazing orientation to calm the heat in residences. The project has been positioned well around JVLR and SCLR. It is well located around 6 km from Eastern Expressway, 2 km from Vikhroli station and 5 km from Ghatkopar metro station. It is going to be pre-certified with IGBC and will definitely have kids play area.

Godrej Vikhroliis all set to have utilitarian floor plan and compact units with all modern designs in eco-friendly homes. This project is going to have great values and functionality along with aesthetics with simple and stylish finish in Godrej Vikhroli project. The developer has made ultimate legacy in Vikhroli in 1940. It is all set to have master bedroom, great privileges, ready to use units and infinity lounge. It is going to have unmatched views, walk-in wardrobe, and great residential address to settle over 300 families.