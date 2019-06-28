Enjoy Best Indian Buffet in Surrey

If you are looking for a quick bite, a business lunch or just a leisure time, then you should try Roshini’s lunch buffet. Our exclusive lunch buffet is the best Indian buffet in Surrey that you will ever come across. The buffet menu is exotic and adds multiple flavors both to your mood and mouth. The tempting starters, delicious main course, and sweet delight full desserts are part of our lunch buffet. The best thing about a buffet is you need not think to eat twice. Our lunch buffet is something that is pocket-friendly. Don’t let your hunger and love for a food stop you from eating due to the unaffordable price. You can select from the range of food on the menu for each serving. The most attractive part is every visit to Roshini’s for lunch buffet won’t be the same.

This is because our menu changes every day giving a new experience of exotic Indian cuisine. So, get up and get ready to grab a bite at Roshini’s lunch buffet. Call us on 01784 462 515/516 for more details.

