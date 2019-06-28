DE-CIX India at @Indian Network Operators Group Summit (INNOG) in Delhi

Team DE-CIX India is attending Indian Network Operators Group (INNOG) 2.0 from 1st July to 4th July 2019 at India Habitat Center in Delhi, India.

Our team will be available in the nearby region to meet and Greet, Let’s meet our team to know more on newly launched DE-CIX Delhi Internet Exchange and how DE-CIX India is playing a substantial role Improving Indian Internet Traffic.

Ajay Kumar from Team DE-CIX India will also be moderating a panel discussion on “What’s Going on in the World of DNS” which will include David Huberman from ICANN and other speakers to be declared. Ajay will also be moderating a panel discussion on “AI/ML Data Center Innovation” speaker include Shaowen Ma from Juniper Networks.

See the full Agenda here

to schedule, a meeting drop an email on marketing@de-cix.in

About INNOG

INNOG is formed to provide Service and Content Providers with a venue to share and learn from each other, thereby fostering greater collaborations at the working level.

INNOG a non-profit and organization-neutral. It is loosely structured and is run by volunteers. If you will like to contribute by speaking or organizing future INNOG, reach out to us via our contact page.