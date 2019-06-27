Ysmart Unveils the TIPEN World’s Smallest Multi Use EDC Pen

YSMART, one of the most innovative and disruptive cool EDC gadgets brands, is proud to launch TIPEN, the world’s smallest pen tool on Kickstarter. Designed to be the smallest and yet toughest pens out there. A ​ must-have everyday carry for anyone and everyone.

London, UK., June 27, 2019 — YSMART, one of the most innovative and disruptive cool EDC gadgets brands, is proud to launch TIPEN, the world’s smallest pen tool on Kickstarter. Designed to be the smallest and yet toughest pens out there. A ​ must-have everyday carry for anyone and everyone.

Most of us have a pen and in some occasion, pen is so important in our daily life. The truth is, you can’t go wrong with the old-fashioned classic of a pen and a piece of paper.

For creative writers, it’s a method for remembering important plot details on-the-fly. For inventors, engineers, and craftsmen, it’s a way to convert light-bulb moments into actual blueprints. Even if you just look at it as a contingency plan, a writing utensil is still worth carrying all the time.

The TIPEN is exactly the pen you needed, not just a ultra-portable writing instrument and it is also a super tough tool.

Minimal Appearance, Maximum Functionality. The most striking quality of the TIPEN is its size which is as small as a key. But don’t think that it’s fragile. It’s waterproof, fireproof and smashproof. Aside from making notes, the tungsten carbide ballpoint tip also works for opening packages in a pinch and even doubles as an emergency impact tool should the dire need ever arise.

Perfect for EDC and travel. Combined with its lanyard-compatible keyring attachment point, the TIPEN offers so many ways to carry it so you’ll never be without a pen. The most obvious way to go is on your keys, but you can also wear it on a necklace, use it as a zipper pull for a jacket or bag, or even carry it loose in your coin pocket or travel wallet.

“A lot of people within the EDC community have a fascination with tiny things — myself included. There’s something incredibly pleasing about carrying and using a tool that’s small, lightweight and can still get the job done.” said YSMART Designer.

For more information, please visit the Kickstarter page ​ here​ or contact our team at ysmartlondon@gmail.com

Contact:

Ysmart Team

YSMART

London, UK

ysmartlondon@gmail.com

http://www.ysmart.co.uk