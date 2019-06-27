You Can Now Find The Best Quality Natural Granola Of Your Taste!

The press release is about Nature’s Mix in ON, Canada known for providing a wide range of natural granolas.

All those who are fond of granola and want to try the best quality regular granola, as well as gluten-free granola products, shall spend time to read this information. Nature’s Mix is the answer to this, as it is exclusively known for making the best and most of nature’s gift. Nature’s Mix got initiated from one of the biggest Canadian Farmer’s Market St. Jacob’s. Clients felt satisfied and this helped in creating different flavors of granola to serve the requirement and taste of different customers. The store is one of kind and ensures that everyone finds a flavor of their choice. The store is located in ON, Canada at major locations with the name Farm Boy, Food Basics Fairway, Fiddleheads Health & Nutrition Inc and Ambrosia Corner Bakery (Avid Gourmet). To know more about the store and how it provides the best quality products you can have a glance through the website naturesmix.ca.

The different kind of products offered by the store majorly includes gluten-free granola, white chocolate, regular granola 600g, and grain-free granola. The products are unique, as local farmers purchase locally grown ingredients that have no preservatives, artificial color and are non-GMO. Clean yet pure ingredients from the suppliers are used while making use of the traditional home baking methods to manufacture quality products. The products are completely natural and have no added sugar, salt, artificial colors or preservatives.

Customers can find a wide range of products like apple cranberry granola, cranberry maple granola, chocolate chip granola, honey almond granola, date square granola, gluten-free simply almond granola, and maple walnut granola. You can go through the details about every product available online along with the price so that it becomes easy for you to decide on the product you want to purchase via online shopping feature. Each and every granola product has its own taste and the choice is completely yours.

It is worth mentioning that all the different kind of granolas are baked in a HACCP certified facility that has vegetarian certifications and Kosher Vegan, as the facility is inspected by CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency).

