Revolutionising South Africa’s Fencing

Steel and Pipes Cape Town is committed to assist a variety of industries in South Africa with their steel, hardware and tubing needs. Producing a wide range of ISO and SABS certified products, the company has become a renowned name in the steel and associated industry in Cape Town.

The company serves as a one-stop shop for all steel and tubing needs, serving a myriad of industries like construction, security, agriculture, drilling, furniture and much more. A part of the Steel and Pipes for Africa Group, the company has cutting facilities on-site at their Epping premises, as well as direct off mill, allowing them to manufacture specific lengths as needed.

Fencing Products Offered by Them:

As far as fencing is concerned, Steel and Pipes offer two different kinds of products:

1. Palisade Fencing – Steel and Pipes for Africa is accredited with the development and manufacturing of the ‘African Palisade’ fencing system. Designed for the African environment, this fencing system offers a great level of security and can be custom built as per exact specifications. It is widely used for perimeter fencing in a wide range of markets like residences, schools, community spaces, industrial premises, farms, body corporates and others. These are available in two standard heights of 1.8 m and 2.1 m.

2. Betafence – The company also manufactures and stocks Betafence products, a world leader in the fencing industry.

Other Products Offered by Steel and Pipes for Africa include:

Apart from fencing, the company offers a wide variety of steel and tubing products as well. These include:

1. Steel Components – At Steel and Pipes Cape Town, you will find all kinds of steel components and sections like steel angles, bars, channels, plates, sheets, vastrap, IPE sections etc. The bars are available in flat, round, square and re-enforcing styles.

2. Structural Tubes – You will find a complete solution of steel tubing with them, including round, square, rectangular and galvanised tubing. Cold rolled tubes are also stocked by them.

3. Hardware – The Cape Town branch also provides its clients with all security and industrial hardware components. They offer products like cutting and grinding discs, welding accessories, mig wire, wheels, hinges, brackets and guides, wall spikes, locks and many more items at competitive prices.

About the Company:

Steel and Pipes for Africa’s Cape Town branch was established in 2001, as a part of the national Steel and Pipes for Africa Group with over 18 branches. Based in Epping, the company is the preferred choice of suppliers in Cape Town for a variety of products including fencing and other products.

