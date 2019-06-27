Livguard launches #LeAaoGhar campaign to cheer for India this Cricket World Cup season

Livguard, India’s fastest growing energy storage solution company dealing in automotive battery, inverter battery and solar panels has unveiled its latest campaign #LeAaoGhar to cheer team India. Since ICC Cricket World Cup is held every four years, every individual looks forward to the world’s most viewed sports event with enthusiasm and excitement of hoping to bring back the cup back home. Keeping this spirit amongst Indians high, the brand has taken an initiative of ensuring an interruption free viewing experience for the viewers to watch team India bring back the glory home through #LeAaoGhar campaign.

Through this short digital film, the brand focuses on the emotions of every Indian across varied walks of life, be it a school-going kid, an army officer or a corporate employee connected with their family (home) and reminiscing the moment spent with their loved ones. The film through different montages and visuals depict how students are eagerly waiting, employees leaving their office early and army men travelling back to the familiar comfort of their “Ghar”. All the instances showcase a common motive that is watching the World Cup together with their families back home. The campaign is novel in terms of concept, direction and storyboard and has been creatively planned with an objective that every Indian can have uninterrupted viewing of the World Cup and support team India in their objective to bring the cup back home after eight years.

As a part of World Cup campaign, Livguard is offering its consumers seamless viewing by giving a warranty extension by 8 months on purchasing inverters during this World Cup (31st May to 14th July, 2019). Also, the brand has taken initiative to tackle customer issues through call assistance on their toll free number (18001024138). With this offer, the customers can avail this service on any brand of inverter and inverter batteries during the World Cup season. If the customer’s problem cannot be resolved through the call assistance, a service executive from Livguard’s team will visit them wherever a service centre is located.

Commenting on supporting the team India at the World Cup 2019, Mr. Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, CEO, Livguard Energy Technologies Pvt Ltd. said, “Since the cricket fever is so high during the World Cup, we are delighted that we could contribute our bit through these initiatives. The campaign is designed keeping in mind the unity and enthusiasm that the nation bleeds during the World Cup. With #LeAaoGhar, we are supporting the spirit and fervor of every Indian towards encouraging team India to bring the cup home with pride.”