‘@China’ global short video contest launched

The “@China” Global Short Video Contest kicked off on Monday in Beijing. The contest is aimed at short video creators and enthusiasts around the world.

Experts and representatives of judges said that the short video format fits the characteristics of the 5G era and has been widely accepted and loved by young people around the world.

The “@China” global short video contest is being held to tell stories of China from ordinary people from different countries, and to discover unique perspectives and high-quality video works so that the world can see a vibrant and dynamic China through a visual international language.

The six recommended topics are “Speed•China,” “Openness•China,” “Travel•China,” “Life•China,” “Impression•China,” and “Striving•China.” Participants are encouraged to create and expand upon them to produce beautiful stories about “@China.”

From now to August 15, participants can log on to the contest’s official website, http://hellochina.pdnews.cn/, to submit their videos. The original short video must be no longer than 3 minutes in length and related to “Me and China.” Entries are not limited to specific themes or languages and should be based on real life.

According to the organizers, this contest will attract a collection of works from around the world in multiple competition zones in China, America, Europe, Africa, Oceania and Asia.

During the two-month collection period, participants can also register through the new media platform of People’s Daily, etc., or through domestic and foreign cooperating media, video websites, universities, China Overseas Cultural Centers, Overseas Chinese Affairs Offices, Confucius Institutes and other channels.

The outstanding works will be broadcast through the People’s Daily media platforms and other collaborative media channels. This means excellent works, especially winning works, will be spread to hundreds of millions of people.

The contest invites well-known directors and academic institutions, plus experts from professional video production organizations to form an international judges panel. The panel will score outstanding works in accordance with the principles of fairness, impartiality and openness.

The contest will select 3 first-place winners, 5 second-place winners, several third-place winners and merit awards. There will also be individual awards, including Most Creative, Best Photography, Best Editing, Best Animation Design, Best Visual Effects and Most Popular, along with awards for Outstanding Organization. In the process of judging, there are multiple stages, including submission gathering, judge evaluations, public viewing, and outstanding work recognition.

A combination of online voting results and judges’ scores will determine winners of both individual awards and general awards, and the first prize winners will get 100,000 yuan (about $14,440).

The awards ceremony will be held in Beijing in mid-September. The top videos will be displayed on domestic and international media platforms.

