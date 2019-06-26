Metz launches Infinity screen Google Certified Android 8.0 Smart TVs on Amazon. in

New Delhi-NCR, 26th June 2019: Premium German brand METZ has launched android 8.0 Smart TVs today in India on Amazon. in. The newly launched TV comprises of 32 inch (M32E6) HD Ready Android 8.0 Infinity Screen TV @ 12999, 40 inch (M40E6) Full HD Android 8.0 Infinity Screen TV @ 20999, 50 inch (M50G2) 4K UHD Android 8.0 Infinity Screen TV @36999 and 55 inch (M55G2) 4K UHD Android 8.0 Infinity Screen TV @ 42999.

The newly launched TVs are Google Certified Android and are known for their remarkable features including German Technology , premium Aesthetics, Bezel less Infinity Screen ,high resolution, millions of apps from Google play store, YouTube, Hot star, Netflix, and many more such attributes.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Norbert Kotzbauer CEO METZ Germany & Mr. Victor Wan- MD- METZ India said “We are happy to launch 4 SKU today on Amazon. in. Our products are characterized by incredible German engineering and are simple to operate. Our products are also known for their latest smart functions that allow unlimited entertainment in the living room.”

Speaking about the launch Garima Gupta, Category Leader – Televisions, Amazon India (Designation) said “We are excited to partner with METZ to bring their Android 8.0 Smart TVs for our customers on Amazon.in. With this partnership, we continue to build a strong portfolio of televisions offering vast selection, great value, fast doorstep delivery and an unparalleled shopping experience.”

With the aim of enchanting its customers by its marvel of engineering, performance and durability, METZ, the premium German brand, acquired by Skyworth in 2015, and is all set to unveil its premium range LED TVs. Metz brand range of UHD, OLED with advanced technology of AI will be made available online on Amazon. in in India.

Meeting the aspirations of Indian customers for latest technology products at best value will be the Hall mark of Metz brand in India.

Product Portfolio

M32E6, 32″Android TV (8.0 Version) Android 8.0 Version, Google Assistant, Google Play, YouTube@12999

M40E6, 40″Android TV (8.0 Version) Android 8.0 Version, Google Assistant, Google Play, YouTube@20999

M50G2, 50″4K Android TV (8.0 Version) Android 8.0 Version, 4K, Google Assistant, Google Play, Netflix, YouTube@36999

M55G2, 55″ 4K Android TV (8.0 Version) Android 8.0 Version, 4K, Google Assistant, Google Play, Netflix, YouTube@42999