Jerome’s Deli & Catering: An Ultimate Choice for Good Food and Great Service

Jerome’s, a combination of deli and catering services, continues to achieve a great following as the ultimate catering company in Londonderry, New Hamshire area. For those looking for sumptuous food, impeccable service, and a flawless event completion, Jerome’s Deli & Catering is the most reliable and professional service around. Other than being a great deli, selling speciality eggrolls, soups, salads, sandwiches, quiches and other breakfast items, Jerome’s offers matchless catering services for every event.

Other than taking care of social, and special occasions, they also offer professional services for corporate event catering. Your clients will be impressed by the unique selection of food items, and the taste and flavour they pour into it. No matter the event, Jerome’s catering service will ensure flavorful taste and healthy ingredients, along with top-notch service that not just promises, but delivers.

Being one of the newest catering services in the New Hamshire area, Jerome’s has swiftly saved for itself a great following of loyal clients who are satisfied to the core, securing an irreplaceable place in the catering industry. This is because of their passion for food, and dedication to immaculate service and client experience.

They cater to the needs of both vegetarians and omnivores and even fulfil demands for gluten-free food items. If you have something in mind that is not on their menu, just let them know. They can adjust the menu to meet your specific tastes. You can pick up your food fully cooked, but cold, to heat up when it is convenient for you, or simply hot and ready-to-serve. They can also deliver your food, and send an employee to your function to set up and manage the food for an additional charge.

Jerome’s Deli & Catering believes that no event is too large or small for their fresh touch of taste and expertise. If you have an event coming up and are worried about choosing the right caterers, your search might end at Jerome’s. You can contact them to make an appointment to share your specific catering needs, and they can create a menu, suiting your taste and requirements, for your special occasion. Get in touch; call (603-425-1820), mail at eating@jeromesdeli.com or visit on: www.jeromesdeli.com