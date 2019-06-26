Excited about my bollywood debut but will not leave hosting behind , says Deepti Sadhwani

Deepti sadhwani who is a proclaimed wedding host and one of the top emcee’s in India in terms of wedding fraternity and events is gearing up for her upcoming bollywood flick ‘Rock Band party’ says, “I am excited about my bollywood debut but will not leave hosting behind as thats what make me stand out from the crowd ”

The talked about and extravagant big fat Indian wedding of industrialist Gupta’s son took place in Auli. Whereas Auli, has been famous as being the Ski destination of India, it is also promoting itself as a wedding destination. On hosting this sensational wedding, she said “First of all, as an artist it is not easy to pull of an event at such a difficult terrain. Where the destination is itself at a high altitude range with cold climatic conditions and reaching there is not easy firstly and then ensuring the event flow and audience delightment with entertainment is even more important, which one has to ensure as an artist. But, it was an ecstatic experience to host the wedding and especially in such a nature bestowed destination.’’

“Such kind of weddings promotes the Tourism & promotes the beauty of our country. The experience was wonderful and all the guests were delighted too. And, it’s a wedding so hence it had to be made sure to be memorable, both for the couple and the guests.”, she adds.

While Deepti has hosted over 1000+ shows worldwide in her career in terms of versatile events, weddings and shows. The marriage also had grand performances and presence of famous Bollywood Actors & Singers like Katrina Kaif, Siddharth Malhotra, Badshah, Urvashi Rautela, Nora Fatehi, Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Shruti Pathak, Mithoon, Nakash Aziz, Shilpa Rao and many more. The event also observed presence of Baba Ramdev, who held a special yoga session for guests. The current Chief Minister of Uttarakhand TS Rawat and the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat also graced the marriage function. The event was managed by Katalyst Entertainment.