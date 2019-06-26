Best Western Resort Offers an Extra 10% Savings for Summer Bookings

Best Western Resort welcomes guests with an extra 10% off this summer.

Gurgaon, Haryana, 25th June, 2019

Summer is in full swing and people are already trying out new ways to beat the heat and relax. In Gurgaon, the weather is no more forgiving than the adjacent cities of Delhi, Amritsar, Noida and such. But thankfully, the city has plenty of options to chill even in this baking heat. Best Western Resort Country Club, a 5-star property about 45 minutes from the city of Delhi that has been rated among the top 10 wedding venue in Gurgaon brings to the tired and scorched people of the city an opportunity to relax in the lap of nature. Situated inside the city, the resort offers a scenic destination where boarders can plan a relaxing vacation.

Inside its perimeter, Best Western Resort country club has a multitude of options. Wedding venues, sports pavilions, open lawns, excellent suites, outdoor pools, the list goes on and on. Voted to have one of the best wedding halls in Gurgaon, the Best Western Resort is a coveted destination for festive events. A quick availability check followed by an advance booking are all it takes to enjoy a fine vacation in this lovely resort. To sweeten the deal further, the resort is now giving away discounts on all summer bookings. An extra 10% off is on the cards for all boarders who are making bookings this season.

While that discount is constant for all vacationers, there are also profitable holiday packages that can be availed by the guests. There are exotic holiday packages that include deluxe suites, breakfasts, meals, evening tea, complimentary activities, access to tennis lawns, animal rides and gym. Spa and pool table too are accessible to the boarders signed in on these packages, but on paid basis. In addition to the said packages, there is also a list of mini vacation packages for those looking for a short getaway close to the city. Under these packages are animal rides, DJ events, access to sports arenas, swimming pools, pool table, gym and more.

Best Western Resort is offering the city dwellers an exotic and close to nature destination to relax and chill since 1995. The resort encompasses acres of green lawns. The rooms of the property enjoy a view of the mustard field, which in the summer are in full bloom. A wonderful blend of up-class creature comforts and a picturesque rural view, the resort makes for a great venue for holidays and conferences alike. Big batches of people come in every week to host corporate events as well as private ones. Just like corporate day outing in Delhi NCR, the resort is a fine venue for holidays and parties as well. Occasions like marriage and birthday parties are frequently hosted in the dais.

Custom packages too can be made over the phone.

For more information on suites and tariffs, please visit: