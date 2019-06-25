U.S. Lawns Uses Sustainable Methods to Keep Commercial Lawns Green

U.S. Lawns is committed to using environment-friendly methods in keeping lawns green to provide the best commercial landscaping services.

[ORLANDO, 6/25/2019] – Apart from providing effective commercial landscaping services, U.S. Lawns uses environment-friendly methods to keep lawns green in Tupelo. They have been integrating sustainability practices into their offerings long before it was a required standard. U.S. Lawns is committed to offering only the best services for their customers.

Smart Irrigation Systems

U.S. Lawns installs smart irrigation systems, which are more effective and cost-efficient than regular models. These come with sensors that can detect the amount of moisture in the soil. The water will run only when the ground is dry and will immediately stop when it senses that the soil has sufficient hydration.

Smart irrigation systems also have rain sensors. These will automatically stop releasing water when they detect rain so as not to drown the lawn and plants. This process helps keep the turf adequately hydrated while lowering water consumption.

Pest Control

U.S. Lawns knows that the best way to deal with pests is to prevent them. One of the overlooked causes of pest infestation is thatch, or the loose layer of organic matter between the soil and green growth. Thatch is composed of dead stems, roots, grass pieces, and other debris that can attract pests. When the thatch gets too heavy, it can also suffocate the soil and plants.

U.S. Lawns performs dethatching to keep away pests. However, for more severe infestation cases, they use herbicides and insecticides for pest control and disease control. Customers can rest assured that these services are safe for their lawns as well as the environment.

About U.S. Lawns

Since 1986, U.S. Lawns has been making life easier for commercial property owners and managers through professional grounds management services. They take care of commercial lawns so business owners can focus on growing their company and boosting their sales. U.S. Lawns’ team of experts can identify the various needs and areas for improvement on any property, including healthcare, industrial, municipal, and office complexes.

Visit uslawns.com to know more about their services.