Lalshah Hair oil 100% Ayurvedic

The Hair Oil Company (LALSHAH) was founded in 2018 by Mr Ravi Agrawal. His vision is to provide high quality, all natural, and organic hair care solutions.

His journey began with his search for a simple, all natural solution for his own hair problems due to his daily lifestyle and pollution and dust. Unable to find a ready to use product, he learned of the benefits of natural and essential oils in promoting healthy hair and scalp. After years of testing different oils he found combinations that gave results he wanted.

He often met many people both men & women who experienced similar issues. He empathized with their struggles and understood the emotional challenges some of these problems presented. Knowing he had found something that could help others in the same way he had benefitted, he started The Hair Oil Company (LAHSHAH ORGANIC PRODUCTS).

The Hair Oil Company is focused on bringing the unique benefits of natural oils to those searching for natural, chemical, and preservative free solutions for their haircare needs. We are based in Gondia, India where the oils are blended and bottled. For more visit https://lalshah.co.in/