A Canadian Firm Publishes The Complete Bio Of Its Award-Winning CEO, John Mutton

Toronto, ON, Canada, June 25, 2019 — Municipal Solutions Energy and Infrastructure, LLC. has proudly announced that it has recently published a complete introduction of its award-winning President and Chief Executive Officer, John Mutton. Municipal Solutions Energy and Infrastructure LLC. or MuniSol Inc. is a successful and nationally recognized Canadian firm and under the leadership of John Mutton, the company is breaking its own records of excellence. It is the first time ever that he has revealed his bio story will help people learn more about him.

“We are a consulting, advisory and business development firm focused on enabling infrastructure solutions for the building trades and their contractors in North America.” said John Mutton, while talking about the firm. “It has always been an honor to be able to lead such a dedicated team of skilled professionals, who have helped us in establishing this firm as a nationally recognized industry leader.” He added. Mr Mutton has a BSC in Economics and an Executive Masters in Municipal Management, while he is currently leading Municipal Solutions Business Development into Poland, Russia and other growth markets.

In addition, John Mutton also serves as the Chairman of the Ontario Nuclear New Build Council and the Canadian Nuclear Summit. Moreover, he also serves as a board member of Camosun College, BC’s Skilled Trade Cabinet. Mr. Mutton also served as the Mayor of the Municipality of Clarington and was elected and re-elected three times from 1997-2006. Furthermore, Mr. Mutton served as the Chairman of Veridian Corporation (Ontario’s 4th largest Utility) the Canadian Association of Nuclear Host Communities.

Perhaps the most exciting dimension of his multi-talented personality include him being an accomplished international athlete. Having won the NPC New York Bodybuilding Championship and the NPC Brandywine Cup, John has had great success in Mixed Martial Arts, bringing home several gold medals from the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation and finishing 3rd at the World Championships.

In addition, he was the Chairman of Finance and Economic Development for Durham Region, who is also the Chairman of the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority. He was nominated three times by Ontario Power Generation for the Canadian Urban Leader of the Year and in 2014 he received the Queens Diamond Jubilee Medal for exceptional service to Canada for his work representing fusion internationally at the G-8 several times over 5 years.

Mr. Mutton is a trusted advisor to public sector leaders, and continues to develop successful partnerships between Universities, Colleges and Hospitals with the Building Trades. Mr. Mutton has guest lectured at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology and Seneca College on infrastructure development. He has been published in infrastructure, energy and municipal publications, some of which have included his perspective on the virtues of ensuring that only qualified tradespersons are being used on construction sites both private and public sector.

Mr. Mutton is currently leading Municipal Solutions Business Development into several other growth markets due to the overwhelming success of Municipal Advanced Project Solutions (MAPS) and it’s deep lens into the projects and service requirements of many sectors. Mr. Mutton has a BSC in Economics and an Executive Masters in Municipal Management and also holds the title of a Certified Human Rights Specialist.

For more information, please visit:

www.municipalsolutions.ca

Media Contact:

John Mutton – President & CEO

MuniSol Inc.

Toronto, ON

+1 (905) 441-0791

info@municipalsolutions.ca

http://www.municipalsolutions.ca