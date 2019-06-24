‘Trijya’ goes to Shanghai International Film Festival to make the nation proud

Film festivals are expected to give the art house cinema and new filmmakers a platform to showcase their talent and such has happened with Akshay Indikar’s ‘Trijya (Radius)’. The film, a collaborative production of Chitrakathi Nirmitee and Bombay Berlin Film Productions, has been selected as an official entree in the Shanghai International Film Festival 2019. It was nominated for the Asian New Talent Awards in 3 categories namely, Best Director, Best Film, Best Cinematography.

Akshay Indikar makes a debut with ‘Trijya’ in the feature space and received a tremendous response and the nominations for such a prestigious prestigious award, are a testament to his work and potential. His work being new and very introspective yet youth oriented, has been received very well by critics and has had an acclaimed appraisal from the audience at Shanghai.

Moving ahead with their tradition of working with debut directors, Arfi Lamba, and Katharina Sauckale, Co-Producers of the film with his production house Bombay Berlin Productions said that , “Akshay has created a genius film and the selection at a prestigious film festival is enough to him being a unique voice coming out of Indian indie scene. Ever since we boarded, we had complete faith in him and his ability to deliver a prince of art that will connect with youth the works over. The film is part autobiographical for him. With ‘Trijya’ we hope to give Indian cinema the kind of recognition it deserves globally and make our nation proud.”

Bombay Berlin Film Productions is an Indo-German film production house (‘BBFP’) based in Mumbai and Berlin. They produce and develop films for cinema, television and other media, aimed for the local as well as the international market. Their recent Indian production “LOEV” by Sudhanshu Saria had its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, went to Guadalajara, South By South West Film Festival and others in 2017. In 2018, the film released worldwide exclusively on Netflix in 180 countries.

Their second film, Midi Z’s ‘The Road To Mandalay’, premiered at Venice International Film Festival and is now sold to 40+ countries

With ‘Trijya’ not only the makers have expectations of reaching out to young international audience but they also plan to release the film pan India.