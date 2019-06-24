Make a Clean Streak of Your Home and Driveway

Dunedin, FL – June 24, 2019 -If you’re facing the unenviable task of cleaning the exterior of your home and drive, then why not let the experts at Clean Streak Pressure Washing do the job for you?

Clean Streak is owned and operated by Dunedin resident Chris Bunn, and has completed 136 homes for 162 clients, in a little over 2,000 hours works. And all were 100 percent satisfied.

Their packages include house washing of gutters and soffits; driveways and sidewalks, fence cleaning, pool cages and pool decks, as well as retaining walls and landscape stone cleaning.

Clean Streak makes it easy to complete on a job, with their full line of pressure cleaning and soft washing services available across Dunedin, Clearwater, Palm Harbor and the rest of the Tampa Bay region.

“We use professional grade cleaners and van-mounted equipment, not available from big box stores, to safely and effectively restore a new appearance to the exterior of the home,” said Chris.

“We’re committed to earning a client’s business, by providing a world-class experience and service beyond expectations. We especially take pride in our Clearwater pressure washing services”

This runs from the first contact through to service appointment, and even after-service follow up.

The power of their machines ensures clients will be entirely happy with the result, as well as safety during the job.

Clean Streak offers same day exact price quotes, electronic scheduling, service reminders via email courtesy calls before arrival and flexible payment options.

“Our expertise in pressure cleaning and soft washing will give your home, sidewalks, driveways, fences and more a like-new look that will be the envy of all your neighbors. Customer satisfaction comes as standard at Clean Streak,” commented Chris.

They also provide recurring service automation, so clients won’t need to remember when their property needs servicing. Whether it’s cleaning a house in Clearwater, pressure washing a drive in Dunedin or a fence in Tampa, Clean Streak has the expertise available

For more information and to book an appointment, give them a call on 727-220-5856 or email cleanstreak21@gmail.com