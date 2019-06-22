Properties For Rent In Temple

Temple, TX/2019: It is advisable to seek help from professional rental agents, if you are looking for quality rental properties in Temple, TX. Linnemann Realty is a real estate firm that deals in rental properties in the area. The firm has a reputation of helping its clients in finding suitable rental properties as per their budget and requirements.

Properties On Rent In Temple, TX

The properties available on rent are listed online by the team for the convenience of users.

The listings comprise of information related to the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, square footage of the property, amount of security deposit, application fee, rent, pet policies, address and map location.

The company’s website and rental list is updated at frequent intervals.

Prospective tenants looking for rental properties can visit the properties that have been tagged as “Viewable Now”. The viewable date has been mentioned for all the listed properties depending upon the date of moving out of current tenants.

Interested customers can apply for a property online. They are required to select a property in order to initiate the application process. However, the selected property can be changed before paying the deposit.

The listed rental units comprise of amenities like electrical appliances, washer or dryer connections, fenced yards, fireplace, central heating/cooling, garages and more.

Why Choose Us?

After-hour emergency service

Extensive online listings

Great customer service

Different modes of rent payment

Budget-friendly property choices

Active membership with prestigious local associations.

For more information on properties on rent provided by Linnemann Realty, feel free to call at (254) 628 – 9272 or pay a visit at Linnemann Realty 3402 South W. S. Young Dr. Killeen, TX – 76542. You can also log on to https://www.linnemannrealty.com/