San Diego County Roofing Inc. Offering Reliable Roof Inspection Services

June 21st 2019 San Diego CA,– San Diego County Roofing Inc. is a family-owned and operated company that specializes in providing exceptional roofing services to homeowners, building owners, property and community managers, HOA board of directors, and real estate professionals. Based in San Diego, the company has over 25 years of experience in the industry. The commitment to excellence and professional integrity has earned San Diego County Roofing Inc. a reputation beyond reproach in the San Diego County area.

Providing insight into San Diego County Roofing Inc., the company spokesperson stated, “Our company was established by Mr. Troy Parrott, who after years of working for roofing contractors, manufacturers, and suppliers decided to start his own business. Then Edgar Rodriguez, who has worked for some of the largest roofing companies in SD, became his business partner. SDCR after many years also needed a sales and marketing executive, so James came on board as the third partner. All three work in perfect harmony with each other for creating ideal experiences for customers.”

San Diego County Roofing Inc. through its quality and innovative roofing services strives to protect homes of its customers for the years to come. The entire team, comprising the founding members and the knowledgeable, clean, skilled, and respectful constriction mechanics, perfectly understands building codes and the law. Therefore, San Diego County Roofing Inc. ensures that every roof that it touches complies well with the local building codes and laws.

Shedding light on the residential roofing services on offer, the spokesperson added, “We offer an impressive, creative array of roofing choices for single-family homes, apartments, and HOA’s. We never hesitate to go the extra mile for providing all our customers with unparalleled professional service. Our team treats homes of the customers as if it were their own, taking the pain to keep the site as clean and usable as possible during the project. To help customers to pick the most suitable roofing options, we educate them regarding all the options available.”

San Diego County Roofing Inc. also specializes in offering roof inspection services for real estate and insurance purposes on all types and brands of both residential and commercial roofs, including, but not restricted to, asphalt shingles, concrete tile, clay tile, metal, slate, TPO, PVC, and hot asphalt. To find out more about these services, such as the roof inspection cost, people can contact the company representatives or visit its website.

Contact Information:

San Diego County Roofing Inc.

San Diego, CA

Phone- (855) 732-6868

Email- troy@sandiegocountyroofing.com

Web- www.sandiegocountyroofing.com